Newcastle's Matt Ritchie Set to Lose No Game Time as Winger Opts to Play With Broken Wrist

Newcastle United have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of their weekend game against Chelsea, with key player Matt Ritchie set to continue to play for the Magpies, despite suffering from a broken wrist.

The 28-year-old winger fell awkwardly during Newcastle's 3-0 defeat to Watford last weekend. X-rays later confirmed that Ritchie had indeed broken his right arm.

Despite this, Ritchie was determined to continue playing for the Magpies and started in their midweek clash with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night. Even with a broken wrist, Ritchie managed to clinch two assists to help Newcastle fight back to a 2-2 draw with West Brom.

The Daily Mail have confirmed that Ritchie will continue to not miss any game time because of his injury and is set to feature in Newcastle's match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ritchie will play through the pain of his wrist break and will be fitted with a special protective cast to ensure that no further damage can be done to his arm.

The Scotland international has been a crucial player for Newcastle this season, and has registered league assists for the season so far. Newcastle were on the brink of losing five Premier League matches in a row before Ritchie's performance helped his side manage a draw against the Baggies.

Newcastle face another tough test when they go up against Chelsea this weekend. They will certainly need their best players available to stand a chance of getting any result against the Blues.