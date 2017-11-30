Outgoing Everton Caretaker David Unsworth Praises Toffees After Smashing 4 Past Sorry West Ham

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Departing Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has paid tribute to the club after he guided his side to a 4-0 thrashing over West Ham in his last game in charge of the team.

The result gave Unsworth his second win in six Premier League games and lifts the Toffees to thirteenth in the league, five points clear of West Ham in the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, BBC Sport quoted Unsworth as saying: "It’s a great night, not for me but for the club. Every player was committed. I asked them to be men tonight. If you can stand up there and fight in times of trouble, that says a lot."


Everton captain Wayne Rooney hit a hat-trick in the match, including a stunning strike from inside his own half, and Unsworth was full of praise for his skipper, saying: "Great hat-trick, great display from Wayne. He was captain for a reason."

Sam Allardyce, who is set to be confirmed as Everton's manager on Thursday, was watching from the stands, and Unsworth revealed he spoke to the new manager before the match, saying: 


"I spoke to Sam Allardyce for about 10 or 15 minutes about the season in general, but I picked the team." before going on to add: "We must back the manager. We wish him well."

