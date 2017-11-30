Owen Hargreaves Tells David Moyes to Play £25m West Ham Signing 'in His Natural Position'

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes West Ham manager David Moyes is wasting the talent of Marko Arnautovic.

West Ham United were beaten 4-0 by Everton on Wednesday, with Arnautovic failing to impress once again.

Owen Hargreaves said Everton on David Moyes is ‘wasting’ Marko Arnautovic, speaking to BT Sport, as reported by HITC Sport.

Arnautovic was started on the right wing for West Ham, but failed to get particularly involved in the contest. Hargreaves feels that Arnautovic is out of position and is struggling because he should be on the left wing instead.

The former England international said: “He should be playing on the left, especially when you’ve got your second choice left-back [Arthur Masuaku] on the left.

“You’ve paid £25m for him, play him in his best position.”

Arnautovic has taken a lot of criticism from West Ham fans since his move from Stoke in the summer. The powerful winger is yet to show form like any he experienced up at the bet365 Stadium, with struggling West Ham needing him to hit that form sooner rather than later.

West Ham’s defeat to Everton has left them in 18th place in the Premier League table, and the danger of them being left in a relegation battle for the rest of the season is growing each week.

The Hammers’ next three matches come against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

