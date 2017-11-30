Pep Guardiola Pleased With City's Attitude Despite Lacklustre Display Amid Late Win

They love a dramatic ending at the Etihad stadium and this was another game that did not fail to disappoint with Raheem Sterling's sensational injury time winner which gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over a spirited Southampton.

Regardless of the result, Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure on occasions on the touchline as his team's performance was not up to his usual high standards.

Nevertheless, what cannot be questioned is City's attitude and determination to keep going to the very end and they got their reward, which maintained their incredible run of victories and their unbeaten run to the new campaign.

19 consecutive wins in all comps



27 games unbeaten in all comps



City were not themselves during the first half and looked laboured in their performance with Southampton causing problems from set pieces.

However, when Kevin De Bruyne scored early in the second half with a well taken free kick this served to galvanise the team and with Sterling's late winner order was restored.

Reported on the club's official website, Guardiola gave his verdict on the fortunate victory: "It was a good night. All of the supporters created some special moments. In the last seconds, we enjoyed the celebrations.

"We rarely see moments like these in football and it was certainly a moment to remember as City earn win number 19 in a row.

“You have to discover the pleasure of winning games. The guys who are scoring goals are full of joy. The goal was amazing because there was no space, there were ten players in the box.

“We were close today to a draw but when that happens, I will not be able to be angry with the players. They do absolutely what they have to do. They deserved to win tonight because we were the team that tried to win.”

Next up, City host West Ham United on Sunday in the Premier League, before a midweek trip to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kiev in their final Champions League group match.