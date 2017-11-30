PHOTO: Everton Shirt Sponsor SportPesa Upset Toffees Fans Yet Again With Mocking Tweet

Everton's shirt sponsor SportPesa have become the subject of a backlash once again after apparently poking fun at the club's appointment of Sam Allardyce.

The 63-year-old was in attendance for the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham in Wednesday evening's Premier League clash, as he prepares to take the reigns as the club's new manager.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The club have thrashed out terms with the journeyman, and have supposedly handed him an 18-month contract that will see him rake in £9m - which is a higher rate of pay than that of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, as reported by several sources.

While some have labelled the move as desperate and short sighted, the club's official shirt sponsor SportPesa did not help the situation with an ill-judged tweet which was since deleted.

Someone at @SportPesa_UK has sensibly deleted the post already, but for those that didn’t manage to see it I’ve attached it below. Yet another masterclass from their mistimed and misjudged comedy tweets department. pic.twitter.com/wJ99BK3r4C — Dave Vitty (@davidvitty) November 29, 2017

The betting company said: "Sam Allardyce is set to become the new Everton manager! Talk about finding love in a hopeless place."

Not finished there, they then added in the infamous Sam Allardyce gif of him dancing to the Rihanna hit 'We Found Love'.

It definitely didn't go down well with Toffees supporters, who are voicing their displeasure for the second time to the sponsor after they also congratulated Arsenal for their recent 5-2 demolition job at Goodison Park.

Sport Pesa about to get another sternly worded email from Everton's marketing department... https://t.co/GYGj9KZfG4 — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) November 29, 2017

Whoever is running SportPesa's account clearly likes to tread close to the line and looks to have a way to go to restore some dignity amongst the fans. They have issued an apology, but it isn't washing with the majority.

