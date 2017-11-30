PHOTO: John Terry Tipped Current Chelsea Rising Star For Greatness Back in 2014

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Chelsea have strength in numbers in their defence. With manager Antonio Conte preferring a three at the back system, he is spoiled for choice in his selections for starting lineups. 

Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, and newest recruit Antonio Rudiger were expected to be Chelsea's first choice centre-backs. However, one product of the Chelsea youth system has also surprisingly broken into the first team this season. 

21-year-old Andreas Christensen has firmly announced himself on the Premier League stage. Christensen's sudden rise may come as a surprise to many, as the young centre-back has been shipped out on loan for the past two seasons. 

But one person it apparently did not come as a surprise to is former Blues captain and Chelsea legend John Terry. In a post on Instagram, Terry shared a quote of his own from three years ago which predicted a then 18-year-old Christensen for greatness. 

In his ten Premier League appearances this season, Christensen seems to be certainly impressing the right people. Not only does Terry seem to believe that the young Danish defender will be a top player, but that he will go on become a crucial player for Chelsea in the future. 

Christensen will be almost certain to get even more minutes for Chelsea this season, after boss Antonio Conte confirmed that fellow Blues defender David Luiz has suffered a knee injury. The Blues manager has also reportedly had a recent bust-up with Luiz, which could see Christensen being selected more over the Brazilian.

With Christensen turning so many heads, we are sure to see a lot more of the young centre-back in the future. The Blues face Newcastle United in their next Premier League game.

