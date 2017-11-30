Real Madrid Target New Goalkeeper But Uncertainty Persists as to Who and When

Real Madrid are thought to be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United's David de Gea, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga all still touted as the three main targets at the Bernabeu.

Real infamously came very close to signing De Gea in 2015, but all the speculation about goalkeepers since that time has ultimately been hot air from an overzealous Spanish press.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The latest gossip has it that Los Blancos remain in the market for a new stopper, but the Daily Mail claims there is still a degree of uncertainty as to who they are primarily targeting, which will also dictate whether they make their approach in January or at the end of the season.

Should it be Kepa from Bilbao, Real are likely to likely to move when the transfer window opens in just weeks' time. The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a cut price fee immediately, or be secured in advance as a free agent for July.

The former Spain Under-21 international also fits with Real's evolving transfer policy of recent seasons, which has moved away from Galactico-type signings and towards pursuing young La Liga talent - Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez are clear examples. The last marquee Galactico signing to arrive at the Bernabeu was arguably James Rodriguez in 2014.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Yet the rumours surrounding more high profile goalkeepers like De Gea and Courtois refuse to die and the Mail claims that Real still see either as 'attainable options' come summer. Yet despite personal ties to the city, neither individual has been prepared to push for a move. What's more, that seems unlikely to change as both are known to be happy where they are.

According to Diario Gol, Real president Florentino Perez is losing patience with De Gea and has apparently issued an ultimatum to the Manchester United man, threatening that Courtois will be the new number one target if he still has no intention of moving by summer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Whether that will affect De Gea remains to be seen. It may just be more of that hot air.