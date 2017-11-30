Roma Legend Totti Reveals Which Football Legend He 'Regrets' Never Teaming Up With

Francesco Totti has revealed which legendary footballer he will always "regret" never playing with.

The Giallorossi playmaker called time on his lengthy professional career at the end of last term as he brought the curtain down on an illustrious time with the Serie A side.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Correire della Sera (h/t Eurosport) about a wide variety of topics, Totti was asked with former superstar he would have loved to have played alongside, and the former Italy international needed no second invitation in revealing who that player would have been.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: “[My one regret was] that I was not able to play with Ronaldo (Nazario).

“It would have been a dream not only for me but also for him because I would have made him score even more. He scored fairly enough but with me playing behind him then maybe…”

Ex-Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo will have faced off against Totti and Roma during his five-year career with I Nerazzurri at San Siro, before doing so again when he spent 18 months with Inter's bitter city rivals AC Milan between January 2007 and July 2008.

Totti, who amassed almost 800 appearances in all competitions for Roma, would have been the perfect foil for Ronaldo's sharp shooting with his vision, passing range and ability to play the shadow striker role all suited to providing the former front man with plenty of ammunition.

Unfortunately we'll never get to see such a pairing play together unless they do so for the same side in a charity game but, like Totti, we can all dream of how good it would have been.

