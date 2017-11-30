Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has revealed what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola really said to him in 'that' rant.

Redmond's side lost 2-1 at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling's curled finish kept City's win streak going with the last kick of the game.

Guardiola's outburst after the match on Wednesday night went viral after he animatedly demonstrated in Redmond's face as he walked off the pitch.

The Sun wrote numerous stories speculating what Guardiola was saying to the winger, with one even quoting a lip reader claiming he had called him a "w****r".

Redmond shed light on the situation with posts on Instagram and Twitter, saying: "I want to make it absolutely clear that the Man City Manager, Pep Guardiola did not say what The Sun is falsely claiming in this story.

"Yes he was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me. He commented on my qualities as a young English player and how he wanted me to attack his team more during the game in a similar way to last season.

"I told him I was doing what my Manager had asked me to do in the game. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less.

"Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that's what makes him one of the best manager's in world football.

Just to clear a few things up for those wondering. Funny old game isn’t it. pic.twitter.com/xUSr99MVeE — Redz (@NathanRedmond22) November 30, 2017

"Losing the game the way we did in the last kick of the game after working so hard for 90+ minutes - I was very disappointment but when one of the worlds best managers compliments you or gives advice in any way, you listen."

Much has been said on whether Guardiola's behavior was acceptable, as even if he was only saying positive things, surely this undermines Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino?