Swansea manager Paul Clement insists that Renato Sanches is yet to showcase his true abilities, and is backing the highly regarded Portuguese midfielder to rediscover the form that put him on the world football map.

Sanches, who joined Swansea on a season’s loan from German giants Bayern Munich, has failed to make an impact in eight league appearances for the Welsh outfit, and was substituted during Wednesday’s 1-0 loss away to Chelsea.

“I feel for him because he is a very talented player and I don’t think in any of the games this year he has shown the talent that he has,” Clement said in his post-match press conference.

“He is a player who is struggling for confidence and is struggling for form. We believe we are the right environment to get him out of that... We hope that he is going to make the right steps that are needed.”

Renato Sanches has just served up one of the worst individual performances I have seen this season. If Paul Clement’s body language is any clue, he feels the same way. — Adam Bate (@ghostgoal) November 29, 2017

The 20-year-old was part of the Portugal squad that won the 2016 European Championships and has already gained a Bundesliga winners medal.

According to Clement, Sanches must start by improving his fundamental skills after the midfielder was caught in possession too many times against Chelsea.

“I think he has got to start with the basics and get the simple things right,” Clement added.

“At the moment, I am seeing games where he is trying very difficult things but today you see him misplacing lots of simple passes. His confidence is very low.”

Swansea travel to 16th-placed Stoke City, who are also struggling, on Saturday.