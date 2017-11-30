Tottenham Receive Timely Harry Winks Boost Ahead of Crucial Clash With Watford

Tottanham have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with Watford on the weekend after confirming midfielder Harry Winks is available for selection having recovered from an illness.

Winks missed Spurs' trip to Leicester on Tuesday night after being forced out with an illness, with his absence duly noted as Tottenham fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has had an impressive season to date, cementing himself in Mauricio Pochettino's side, which paved the way for his his first senior England appearances. His rise up the ranks at Tottenham has seen him take up a prominent role in the midfield for the club's domestic and European campaigns.

Although the club's website confirmed Pochettino will be able to welcome Winks straight back into the fold, the news for Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama was not as positive.

I don't think it's an exaggeration to suggest that Harry Winks is the greatest midfielder of all time. #THFC #COYS #TOTBVB — Marc Benamram (@MarcBenamram) November 21, 2017

Alderweireld's rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, sustained against Real Madrid at the start of the month, is still ongoing with a return likely after the new year. Wanyama's knee injury is progressing positively but requires further treatment, and he is not expected to return until next month.





Erik Lamela, who returned to action after over a year out against Leicester, could once again feature for Tottenham when they travel to Vicarage Road after looking lively and providing an assist for Harry Kane upon his return on Tuesday.

Pochettino's side will head to Watford in search of their first Premier League win in three games.