USMNT Star Jozy Altidore Signs New Long-Term Deal With PUMA

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Toronto FC and United States national team striker Jozy Altidore is set to become the face of PUMA in North America, after he signed a new long-term deal with the major sports brand.

The 28-year-old, who has an incredible 41 goals in 110 caps for the USMNT, wore PUMA's 'Future' boots in the MLS play-offs, where Toronto face off against Columbus Crew.

An official PUMA statement read, "PUMA announces today it has signed a long-term contract with soccer player, Jozy Altidore. Altidore will be the face of North American soccer for PUMA and will be featured in campaigns and marketing initiatives for soccer footwear and other soccer inspired products. 


"Altidore is one of the most recognized players in the history of the U.S. national team. His speed, touch and overall power on field makes him a great brand fit and Forever Faster ambassador. The North American player will wear the brand’s latest on-pitch offering, Future, on November 29th while playing on Toronto FC during the MLS playoff game vs Columbus Crew SC."

Altidore is back in Major League Soccer after earning his stripes in Europe, where he featured for the likes of Villarreal, Sunderland and AZ Alkmaar. The former New York Red Bulls man produced his best goalscoring stats while in the Dutch Eredivisie with the latter, grabbing 39 league goals in just two seasons.

Now back where he started, the powerful frontman is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the MLS and has formed a deadly partnership with Italian magician Sebastian Giovinco for the Reds.

