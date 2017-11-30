West Ham Injury Crisis Deepens as Moyes Confirms Key Duo Set to Miss Man City Clash

November 30, 2017

West Ham's injury crisis has deepened after David Moyes revealed that Andy Carroll and Winston Reid will miss Saturday's crunch match against Manchester City.

Reid was forced off the pitch in the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton on Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Carroll, meanwhile, was a surprise omission from Moyes' 18-man match day squad on his return to Goodison Park, and he told BT Sport after the heavy loss (h/t the International Business Times) that the striker had missed the contest due to a knee problem.

Moyes lamented: "He just went over on his knee yesterday. Rocked his knee in training on yesterday so unfortunately, he's not available tonight.

"It happens doesn't it? Clubs get injuries and you get that. It can happen."

The loss of two more key players will provide Moyes with even more selection headaches to contend with as he continues to plot a way to turn the Hammers' Premier League fortunes around.

The Scot was already without first-team players James Collins, Jose Fonte, Sam Byram and Javier Hernandez due to ankle, thigh and hamstring injuries and has now seen Carroll and Reid added to that list.

Moyes was able to welcome back Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio into the senior picture after their own injury issues to help bolster his attacking options ahead of the game against Pep Guardiola's relentless Premier League leaders..

It will be in defence that Moyes will have the greatest worry, however, as Angelo Ogbonna is now the only fit and available senior centre-back at his disposal.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Pedro Obiang are capable of filling in alongside the Italy international, but Moyes will be desperate to get another centre half back soon ahead of the fixture packed festive schedule next month.

