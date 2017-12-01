The 2018 World Cup gets started on June 14 in Moscow.

The 32-team international tournament will last 32 days, running until July 15, and will feature 64 matches during that span.

This time around traditional soccer powers like Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Spain will all participate, along with defending champion Germany. However, two World Cup regulars, Italy and the United States, failed to qualify and will miss the tournament for the first time since 1958 and 1986 respectively.

Below is a list of all the matches and dates as they are listed on FIFA's website. It will be updated with specific teams and times after the draw on Friday.

June 14 (Group Stage):

Russia vs. A2 (Match 1)

June 15 (Group Stage):

A3 vs. A4 (Match 2)

B1 vs. B1 (Match 3)

B3 vs. B4 (Match 4)

June 16 (Group Stage):

C1 vs. C2 (Match 5)

C3 vs. C4 (Match 6)

D1 vs. D2 (Match 7)

D3 vs. D4 (Match 8)

June 17 (Group Stage):

E1 vs. E2 (Match 9)

E3 vs. E4 (Match 10)

F1 vs. F2 (Match 11)

June 18 (Group Stage):

F3 vs. F4 (Match 12)

G1 vs. G2 (Match 13)

G3 vs. G4 (Match 14)

June 19 (Group Stage):

H1 vs. H2 (Match 15)

H3 vs. H4 (Match 16)

Russia vs. A3 (Match 17)

June 20 (Group Stage):

A2 vs. A4 (Match 18)

B1 vs. B3 (Match 19)

B2 vs. B4 (Match 20)

June 21 (Group Stage):

C1 vs. C3 (Match 21)

C2 vs. C4 (Match 22)

D1 vs. D3 (Match 23)

June 22 (Group Stage):

D2 vs. D4 (Match 24)

E1 vs. E3 (Match 25)

E2 vs. E4 (Match 26)

June 23 (Group Stage):

F1 vs. F3 (Match 27)

F2 vs. F4 (Match 28)

G1 vs. G3 (Match 29)

June 24 (Group Stage):

G2 vs. G4 (Match 30)

H1 vs. H3 (Match 31)

H2 vs. H4 (Match 32)

June 25 (Group Stage):

Russia vs. A4 (Match 33)

A2 vs. A3 (Match 34)

B1 vs. B4 (Match 35)

B2 vs. B3 (Match 36)

June 26 (Group Stage):

C1 vs. C4 (Match 37)

C2 vs. C3 (Match 38)

D1 vs. D4 (Match 39)

D2 vs. D3 (Match 40)

June 27 (Group Stage):

E1 vs. E4 (Match 41)

E2 vs. E3 (Match 42)

F1 vs. F4 (Match 43)

F2 vs. F3 (Match 44)

June 28 (Group Stage):

G1 vs. G4 (Match 45)

G2 vs. G3 (Match 46)

H1 vs. H4 (Match 47)

H2 vs. H3 (Match 48)

June 30 (Round of 16):

1A vs. 2B (Match 49)

1C vs. 2D (Match 50)

July 1 (Round of 16):

1B vs. 2A (Match 51)

1D vs. 2C (Match 52)

July 2 (Round of 16):

1E vs. 2F (Match 53)

1G vs. 2H (Match 54)

July 3 (Round of 16):

1F vs. 2E (Match 55)

1H vs. 2G (Match 56)

July 6 (Quarterfinals):

Winner of Match 49 vs. Winner of Match 50 (Match 57)

Winner of Match 53 vs. Winner of Match 54 (Match 58)

July 7 (Quarterfinals):

Winner of Match​ 51 vs. Winner of Match​ 52 (Match​ 59)

Winner of Match​ 55 vs. Winner of Match​ 56 (Match​ 60)

July 10 (Semifinal):

Winner of Match​ 57 vs. Winner of Match​ 58 (Match​ 61)

July 11 (Semifinal):

Winner of Match 59 vs. Winner of Match 60 (Match 62)

July 14 (Third-Place Match):

Loser of Match 61 vs. Loser of Match 62 (Match 63)

July 15 (Championship):

Winner of Match 61 vs. Winner of Match 62 (Match 64)