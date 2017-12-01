Alan Pardew Claims His Crystal Palace Sacking Was 'Harsh' After Taking Charge at West Brom

New West Brom manager Alan Pardew believes he deserved more time at Crystal Palace and claims that his sacking was "harsh", as reported by the Evening Standard.

Pardew was sacked by Palace in late December last year, and since then has been out of a job. He was recently appointed manager at the Hawthorns and ahead of his first game for the Baggies, in which he faces the Eagles, he spoke about the disappointment in his sacking.

"I was disappointed to lose my job at Palace, I really was. I think although we were on a difficult run, we had finished 10th, we had got to an FA Cup final. I felt I deserved more time but I didn’t get it.

“I did feel a little harshly done by on that decision. Of course, you can justify it by saying on that particular run I had to go, but sometimes as a manager, with the relationship you have, I felt I had a bit more trust than that."

CONFIRMED: Alan Pardew is the new West Brom manager.



People of West Bromwich - lock up your mothers. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 29, 2017

Despite his feelings towards his dismissal Pardew stated that he knows he isn't perfect, and admits that he feels that the mistakes in the past have made him better.

"I still don’t think I’m perfect by any stretch of the imagination but I hope I’m a good manager for West Brom. Experience is important and when you look at Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and myself, we have a history of delivering.

EXCLUSIVE pics of Alan Pardew arriving for his new role at West Brom. pic.twitter.com/g65gPldyET — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 29, 2017

“I think whatever age you are, you must try and better yourself and learn from your mistakes,” he added. "I’m not going to sit here and say I haven’t made mistakes. I have. I like to think that I’ve learned from those.

“You have to understand that criticism comes in all shapes and sizes, and sometimes praise that can get out of hand and you can get carried away a little bit.

Alan Pardew's contract at West Brom runs until June, 2020, the same month in which his eight-year deal at NUFC would have expired. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) November 29, 2017

“So it’s about having a balance on that side with your kind of ego and the way that you are. But more importantly managing the team through all of that and not getting distracted by it, and I think some managers do."

The Englishman will be hoping for a good start in his first game at the weekend against his former employers, which will hopefully reignite the Baggies season after a disappointing start.