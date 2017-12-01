Amazing Kurt Zouma Stat Showcases Just How Bad Swansea Were in November

A shocking stat has revealed that during the month of November Swansea City recorded less shots on goal as a team than that of on-loan Stoke City centre-back Kurt Zouma.

The Swans recorded an almost barren month in November, picking up just point during goalless home draw with Bournemouth last weekend.

Aside from that defeats courtesy of Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and finally Chelsea on Wednesday evening rounded off an decidedly dismal period for Paul Clement's side.

Spirited display by #SwanseaCity but nothing to show for it. Well organised at the back but Courtois didn’t really get his gloves dirty. They stay joint bottom — Mark Poyser (@MAPoyser) November 29, 2017

Swansea currently find themselves three points removed from safety and joint-bottom of the Premier League with Crystal Palace on nine points, after recording just two wins and three draws all season.

It was thought that the summer additions of former Liberty Stadium legend Wilfried Bony and young star Tammy Abraham would bolster the Welsh side's starting lineup enough to see them even potentially enjoy a comfortable campaign.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

However, after netting just seven goals in their opening 14 league games - the worst record in the league - it is not hard to see why the Swans currently find themselves in deep trouble.

The reasoning behind Swansea's lack of success in front of goal becomes clear when stats are taken into account.

Swansea City had fewer shots on target in November than Kurt Zouma. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 30, 2017

It's fairly simple to understand that in order to score goals, first you have to create the opportunity to find the back of the net, something that Clement's outfit did on just four occasions throughout the entirety of November, according to journalist Daniel Storey.

If the fact that the Welsh club averaged just one shot per game on target across a whole month was not bad enough, add in that Stoke City loanee Zouma actually recorded more attempts himself, and bear in mind, he's a centre-back, then the picture becomes all the more grim.

However, it is now December, and Swansea have the chance to bring an end to their 360-minute long goalless drought when they come up against the Potters on Saturday, in what in no uncertain terms is expected to be an absolute cracker...