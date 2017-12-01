Antonio Conte Dismisses 'Constant' Press Talk After David Luiz Linked With Real Madrid Move

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has shut down the rumours claiming David Luiz could be on his way to Real Madrid in January, by simply saying he hasn't paid them any attention.

The Brazilian centre-back is currently sidelined with a knee problem and hasn't been in the team much since that loss against Roma in the Champions League. But a healthy Luiz would have probably been out anyway, given Andreas Christensen's confidence and composure at the back.

Conte and Luiz are reported as being unhappy with each other, and that has led to rumours of a January exit. But the Italian manager says he isn't giving the talk any thought and hasn't even taken any notice.

Questioned over the links in his press conference on Friday, Conte said: "I must be honest I don’t read it. I don’t have time to read because we are playing every three days. My focus is on the pitch and prepare the team in the right way. As you know this is speculation in this period.

"We pass from my sacking to Real Madrid, we are very fast to pass these situations. My focus is on Chelsea and I am totally committed to Chelsea and the players."

"We pass from my sacking to Real Madrid, we are very fast to pass these situations. My focus is on Chelsea and I am totally committed to Chelsea and the players."

The Blues will host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Rafa Benitez set to visit the London ground for the first time since being replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2013.

And Conte claims that - contrary to certain reports - he shares a good, respectful relationship with the Spaniard.

"No, this is not true [that we have a bad relationship]," he declared. "Rafa did a great job in his time with Napoli.

"Then I remember when I was the coach of the national team I went to watch the training session with Napoli and stay with him. He is a good manager and has won a lot with his career. I have a great respect for him."