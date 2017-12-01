Arsenal & Man City Tipped to Rekindle Interest in Jonny Evans Ahead of January Battle

December 01, 2017

Arsenal and Manchester City have been tipped to rekindle their interest in West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans when the transfer window re-opens in January, meaning the two Premier League giants could well be going head to head for the 29-year-old's signature.


Both clubs were linked with Evans, famously a Manchester United player from youth until he was sold to West Brom in 2015, during the summer but neither was able to negotiate the Baggies down from a hefty valuation of around £30m.

According to the Daily Telegraph, West Brom are 'bracing themselves' for January offers.

It is said that John Stones' hamstring injury has prompted City boss Pep Guardiola to re-assess his defensive options, with Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala the only centre-back currently available to him.

The Daily Mirror notes that Arsenal had a £25m bid for Evans rejected on transfer deadline day in August and are ready to try again. The Gunners will be looking to replace club captain Per Mertesacker, who is set to retire at the end of the season to assume a role as academy head.

Evans is due to be out of contract at West Brom at the end of the 2018/19 season and isn't expected to sign a new deal if there are offers to return to European football coming his way.

Although he was ultimately deemed surplus to requirements by Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, the Northern Ireland international has top experience of winning Premier League titles, as well as playing in the Champions League, and at the highest level with his country after Euro 2016.

