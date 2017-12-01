Arsenal's Emirates Stadium Named the Most Popular English Ground to Visit in 'Best of the 92' Survey

December 01, 2017

Arsenal's Emirates stadium has been named as the best ground to visit in England's top four divisions, following a large-scale survey conducted by footballgroundguide

The survey, which asked fans what their favourite stadium is, the best ground they have been to as an away fan, the best catering services on offer and a number of other questions, found that the Emirates just pipped Newcastle's St James' Park to top spot. 

Despite the long list of history that was left behind at Highbury, Arsenal haven't failed to replicate the atmosphere at the Emirates. However, the main reason behind their number one ranking was the comfort offered in the stadium. 

Although they came second, the Magpies' ground topped the charts in the 'best town or city to visit for an away day' category, with the city centre location and amenities available to fans before and after a match winning them over. 

A number of Championship sides were included in the top ten, edging out a large proportion of Premier League teams as the survey looked to discover if football fans favoured new builds or traditional grounds and larger or smaller arenas.

The top ten grounds have been named and are as follows:

1. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

2. St James' Park (Newcastle)

3. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

4. Craven Cottage (Fulham)

5. Villa Park (Aston Villa)

6. Anfield (Liverpool)

7. Goodison Park (Everton)

8. AMEX Stadium (Brighton)

9. Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

10. Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday) 

