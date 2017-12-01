Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo into town this weekend as they look to extend their gap at the top of La Liga to seven points.

The Catalan giants have had an incredible start to the season with exceptional performances from many of their stars, in the absence of summer departee Neymar.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by second place Valencia, La Blaugrana will look to get their campaign back running with a win. The odds are in favour of Barcelona, who have won their last 18 home games in La Liga, however, ninth place Celta Vigo will hope to be the team to spoil Barcelona's incredible run.

Classic Encounter

The potential of a goal-fest is on the cards leading up to the clash, as the last 4 league fixtures between the two sides have accumulated 24 goals.

Their clash on the 2nd of October 2016 is arguably the most memorable as Celta defeated the Catalan side 4-3.

Pione Sisto put the hosts ahead early in the 22nd minute, followed by a strike from Iago Aspas and an own goal from Mathieu which increased the deficit to three goals. Although Neymar and Pique pulled the visitors back to within one goal, Celta Vigo's Pedro Hernandez sealed the win for the home side.

With the game essentially over, Pique scored his second as the home side defended their lead to ensure victory.

Iago Aspas vs Luis Suarez

The history of two sides suggests that there will be an array of goals scored in the clash on Saturday.

With that being said, the two key men in the encounter will be two forwards. Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas has scored 7 goals this campaign while Barcelona's Luis Suarez trails by two goals, in an underwhelming start to the campaign.

However, you can expect numerous chances to be created and numerous goals scored as both sides boast an array of attacking talent.

Team News

Barcelona have no new injuries going into the game but are without long-term absentee Ousmane Dembele and centre-back Javier Mascherano.

Similarly, Celta Vigo have no fresh injuries but will be without key centre-back Sergi Gomez who will surely be missed with the attack of Barcelona looming. Gerard Pique will return for Barcelona after missing their last game due to suspension, which will fill a huge void in the side's defence.

Predicted line-up for Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Umtiti, Pique, Alba, Paulinho, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez

Predicted line-up for Celta Vigo: Blanco, Mallo, Cabral, Fontas, Wass, Hernandez, Lobotka, Jozabed, Aspas, Sisto, Gomez.

Prediction

Barcelona have been in incredible form this season, however, Celta Vigo certainly look to threaten their impressive record at the Camp Nou.

Celta Vigo have had no trouble with putting the ball in the back of the net this season and with the finishing of Iago Aspas, the Barcelona defence could be in for a shock as they look for their 19th straight home win in La Liga.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo