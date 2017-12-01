Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & Prediction

Chelsea host Newcastle United on Saturday in the day's early kick-off, as Rafa Benitez returns to London to face his former club.

The Spaniard will be looking to silence his haters once again this weekend as the Magpies head down south in an attempt to climb into the top half of the Premier League.

The Toon Army managed to secure a point against West Brom on Tuesday night after a late comeback left the scoreline at 2-2. Meanwhile, Chelsea scraped past Swansea 1-0, despite dominating for the majority of spells.

Classic Encounter

Chelsea 3-4 Newcastle United (September 13 2010)





This fixture was an absolute cracker; a proper cup tie.

You would expect the home side to walk away with this one and it certainly looked as though it was going to go that way just six minutes into the encounter, when Patrick van Aanholt put the Blues into an early lead.

But the game didn't go as planned for Chelsea as the Magpies bagged two unanswered goals. Nile Ranger got the first for Newcastle just before the half hour mark and a few minutes later defender Ryan Taylor put the visitors into the lead. A half-time team talk should liven Chelsea up, shouldn't it?





It didn't. Newcastle raced out the blocks and within five minutes, doubled their lead through Shola Ameobi. A cup upset was really on the cards.





Nicolas Anelka pulled one back though with 20 minutes to go and the game was back on, and with three minutes remaining, the Chelsea forward had the opportunity to square things up from the spot. The ball hit the back of the net and all of Newcastle's hard work had be undone.

The game was in the dying stages and the Toon snatched the victory off Chelsea, which looked ever so likely to end in a draw, to send Newcastle into the next round.

Team News

Chelsea are set to rotate once again with their all-important Champions League tie coming up next Tuesday. Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda look set to both miss out once again through injury.

David Luiz will also sit out after Antonio Conte confirmed the Brazilian had fluid on his knee. Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta were rested against Swansea and are set to rejoin the side on Saturday.

The visitors are without their captain Jamaal Lascelles as he missed out through an ankle injury. Former Blue Christian Atsu is set to miss the game with a thigh injury. Paul Dummett is still sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Magpies.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Hazard, Morata, Willian.

Predicted Newcastle Lineup: Darlow; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Mbemba; Murphy, Hayden, Merino, Ritchie; Perez, Joselu.

Prediction

Both Chelsea and Newcastle endured tough evenings during the week only just managing to secure points.

The Toon could opt to play and use the same tactics which Swansea used at the Bridge on Wednesday night as the Blues got frustrated both on and off the field.

Chelsea have won the last four on the trot against the Magpies at Stamford Bridge but will face a stern Rafa Benitez side come Saturday. With the qualities the Blues have, and only conceding one goal in the last five games, it will be very difficult for Newcastle who have only netted 13 times this season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United