Javier Mascherano Reveals His Time at Barcelona Is 'Ending' After Successful 7-Year Spell

After spending seven glorious years at Barcelona, where his trophy cabinet includes four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies, former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano is sensing the end of his career in Catalonia and is hoping it does not go the same way as the end of his time on Merseyside.

Speaking to ESPN, the combative Argentinian, who has also excelled at centre back for Blaugrana, hopes to leave Barcelona in a blaze of glory and at the right time, instead of a bitter departure similar to the one he made from Anfield.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I think that my stage here is ending," claimed Mascherano. "It makes sense that after such a long time there's not much more I can do in this club.

"I'm not saying it with a heavy heart. I've had the best years of my career in this club. I'll never forget it."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Featuring less and less for the first team after the arrival of Ivan Rakitić in midfield and Samuel Umtiti in the heart of the defence alongside Gerard Pique, the experienced 33-year-old is aware that he does not want to end up in the same situation that he has at Liverpool, although he is wise enough to realise that his departure now may not be dependent on him.





"I'm one of those people that thinks that you have to know when is the right time to end a stage,"

added the ex-West Ham midfielder.

"I would like to close mine (at Barcelona) on the right time but it doesn't really depend on me."