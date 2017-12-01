Jurgen Klopp Reveals Key Defender Will Miss Brighton Clash on Saturday Due to a 'Muscular' Issue

Liverpool's problems seem to be mounting at the back, with the Reds already having lost Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan to fitness issues.

Clyne, who had surgery in order to correct a lower back injury, is expected back in February, while Klavan is suffering from an illness that may see him sit out Saturday's match away at Brighton.

Adding to the defensive woes, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also revealed that Cameroonian centre-back Joel Matip is unlikely to take part, the result of feeling a muscular niggle after facing Stoke City during midweek.

Klopp: "It looks like Joel Matip is out. After the game, he had a problem, he felt something muscle-wise." pic.twitter.com/dHPu0BW8uj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2017

"It looks like Joel Matip is out," the German said on Friday. "After the game, he had a problem, he felt something muscle-wise. We still have to make final assessment."

The manager also provided updates on Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan, also telling reporters that a decision, as it relates to who features at the Amex on Saturday, will be made later on Friday.

“Lallana is still building up fitness, Ragnar Klavan was ill," he added. "Final decisions will be made after the session at 3pm.”

Liverpool travel to Brighton's Amex Stadium on Saturday in search of their third consecutive away win, but may have to do so without some key men