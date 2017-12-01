Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

It's a battle between two clubs at the top half of the Premier League table on Saturday as Leicester City host Burnley.

High flying Burnley have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far as Sean Dyche's men find themselves in sixth place in the Premier League table. They are just three points off of a top four place and are now ahead of supposed title contenders Tottenham.

With a win against Spurs in their midweek match, Leicester will be looking to find some semblance of the form which had earned them the league title just two seasons ago. Here's what you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

Classic Encounter

Leicester may have lost their last meeting with Burnley, but on Saturday they will be hoping that they can put the Clarets to the sword in the same way to used to do when these sides regularly met in the Championship.

Once such triumph came back in April 2011, when the Foxes managed to put four past the Clarets.

Diomansy Kamara made his presence known in his home debut for Leicester when he scored the opening goal and won his side a penalty to ensure his side were 2-0 early in the second half.

Kamara then got his second of the night with 20 minutes to go to put Leicester three up on the Clarets. Finally, Patrick van Aanholt completed Burnley's misery with a curling effort to make it 4-0 to the Foxes. Their triumph over Burnley helped to keep Leicester's play-off hopes alive.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy vs Ben Mee & James Tarkowski

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It was like the Leicester City of two seasons ago when both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez managed to get on the score sheet in the Foxes' 2-1 win over Spurs in midweek.

With seven league goals for the season, Vardy continues to be prove to be the main goal threat for Leicester and their key man in attack. Vardy also has one assist, meaning that he has contributed to eight of Leicester's 19 goals this season.

In his way on Saturday will be perhaps Burnley's best asset - their defence. Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have played every minute of the Claret's Premier League season so far and have conceded just eleven goals in 14 games.

That means that Burnley have conceded less goals than Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham this season. They have also let in almost half as many goals as Leicester.

If Mee and Tarkowski can keep Vardy quiet, they could well be in for another clean sheet to add to their tally. Vardy may well need to exploit his pace if he wants to get around this centre-back pairing. But by making Vardy out of the game, Leicester's target man and central point of attack will be nullified.

Team News

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Christian Fuchs should be available for selection after missing Leicester's midweek win due to the birth of his daughter. Kelechi Iheanacho could also return from illness.

Matthew James remains ruled out with an Achilles problem, as does Robert Huth with a foot injury.

For Burnley, Matthew Lowton could return to the starting lineup after missing the midweek win over Bournemouth with a knock. Steven Defour picked up a knee injury during that match and is a doubt for the trip to Leicester.

Tom Heaton remains ruled out with a shoulder problem. Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters are closer to a return but are unlikely to be available for Saturday.

Potential Leicester Starting Lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Iborra, Ndidi, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy





Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Brady; Wood

Prediction

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Leicester will go into this match on a real high after beating Tottenham in midweek. Leicester's home form has been average at best with three wins, three losses, and a draw this season.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be looking to continue to build on their excellent season. The Clarets have a good away record so far, boasting four wins, two draws, and just one loss. Both sides will be feeling good going into this one.

It is still early days for Leicester in their fight back for a top ten place. But the momentum from the Spurs game and an extra day's rest over their opponents may help them here.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Burnley