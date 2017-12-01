Manchester United Superstar Paul Pogba Believes Spurs' Dele Alli Is Worth More Than £100m

There are very few footballers in world football worth anywhere close to £100m, with only Neymar surpassing that milestone with his £198m transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

However, the joint-second most expensive player of all time, Paul Pogba, who moved from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016 for £89m, has claimed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli as worth more than £100m in a recent interview.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the French superstar recalled the burden of such a hefty price tag that had such a major effect on his first season back in the Premier League.

"The player with the biggest price tag is more expensive now, so people don’t think about me, they don’t care about me. It is good. Me, I just care about football," the 24-year-old midfielder explained.

"I don’t think about the transfer because it is not me. That was between the clubs. The Neymar deal is special for me because it means journalists are not looking at the price any more. They are more looking at my performance on the pitch. That’s what matters.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"This season, there is less pressure for me and I can focus even more on my football. To be honest, I am not someone who looks at a lot of journalists’ stuff, but I am always hearing the same stuff. You don’t want to see it but you see it. But now not being the player with the price tag helps me, it helps me a lot to focus on the field and nothing else."





Having met fellow Premier League star Dele Alli at a sponsorship event for Adidas' new predator boot, the attention turned to the England starlet who has himself been surrounded with speculation regarding the sizeable nature of his hypothetical price tag.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While Spurs picked Alli up for a bargain £5m from MK Dons in 2015, there has been persistent talk of Real Madrid valuing the England man at £100m, with Los Blancos considering tabling a bid in the coming transfer windows.





Speaking on the monetary worth of Alli's ability, Pogba said: "I think he is worth even more than £100m because you see how he plays — he is very talented but still very young,

"But he is mature as well — you can see that in his football. He can deal with the talk. You can see he doesn’t care. He should, and will, focus on his football, and the rest, they will always speak. Always focus on the field."

So far this season, Alli has been directly involved in 11 goals from 17 appearances across all competitions, helping Spurs surpass all expectations and take the top spot of their incredibly competitive Champions League group, featuring the likes of Borussia Dortmund and the aforementioned Real Madrid.