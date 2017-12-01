Michael Owen Predicts Misery for North London Clubs in Tricky Fixtures This Weekend

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Michael Owen has predicted both Arsenal and Tottenham to lose their fixtures at the weekend.

The Gunners take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium, where they have not lost all season, while Spurs travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Despite Arsenal's impressive home record Owen, writing for BetVictor, admitted that he favours Manchester United to win the game.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"Arsenal have won their last twelve home games in a row but I can see United getting at least a point in the game of the weekend at the Emirates" Owen said. "A fascinating contest, which could go either way although I am just swaying towards Manchester United."

Similarly, the former Manchester United and Liverpool striker has tipped Watford to come out on top against Spurs. 

"Leicester put a dent in Spurs’ top four hopes midweek and Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already lost as many Premier League games (4) this term as they did in the whole of last season.


"The Hornets have shipped ten goals at Vicarage Road against the two Manchester clubs in the Premier League this season although they improved in the second half against United midweek.

"Spurs are relying too heavily on Harry Kane for goals and if there is to be a winner at Vicarage Road, I think it might be the hosts."

With both London sides still vying for a top four finish they will be hoping to prove Owen wrong and collect the three points that they need.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters