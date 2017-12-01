Napoli's Zielinski Looking Forward to 'Beautiful' Clash Against Juventus With or Without Higuain

Piotr Zielinski is looking forward to playing against Juventus on Friday night, as he declared that the match is set to be an entertaining watch for fans.

The midfielder has been providential for Napoli on several occasions this year. Despite often starting out on the bench, the Polish star has netted four times in all competitions this campaign.

Zielinski now hopes to add more goals to his CV on Friday against Juventus in one of the most important clashes of the season.

He told Premium Sport (via Football Italia): “Against Juve it will be a beautiful and entertaining game, we hope to win.

“It will be a special challenge, we’re feeling the expectation like all the other times. We want to give everything and win, to take us closer to our dreams and objectives.

Were the hosts to succeed, they would take a useful seven-point lead over Juventus, boosting their chances to win their first title since 1990.

Napoli vs Juventus H2H Stats (via @WhoScored) 📊



▪️Goals p/90 ⚽️ 2.5 - 2.9

▪️Avg. poss 🔒 61% - 58%

▪️Pass accuracy 🎯 89% - 88%

▪️Shots p/90 🏹 18.4 - 17.2

▪️Tackles p/90 💪 16.8 - 12.8

▪️Dribbles p/90 🔥 9.1 - 12.4

▪️Rating ⭐️ 7.06 - 7.05#NapoliJuve 🇮🇹 — ItalianFootballDaily (@ItalianFD) December 1, 2017

“If we win we’d have an important advantage over Juventus in the standings, but it won’t be a decisive game because there are a lot of games to go.

“Even if we win Juve won’t be out of it, they’ll play right to the end of the season because they’re a great team.”

The news that former Napoli and now Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain could miss the match since undergoing a hand surgery were largely welcomed by Azzurri fans.

🎙 Zielinski: "We want to beat Juve for our fans. Higuain? A great player, but we need to think about ourselves. The team is more mature now, we're also winning when we don't play well. Our dream is to win the Scudetto, and we'll give our all to bring joy to our fans". pic.twitter.com/FSKI2Jq0kK — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) November 29, 2017

However, Zielinski remained impartial on the news, as he commented: “He’s a great player and he’s showing that. Juve have a great squad though, and if Higuain isn’t there they’ll have a replacement for him.”