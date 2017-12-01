New Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Reveals How He Plans to Win Toffees' Fanbase Over

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he will need to "win over" Everton's fanbase after he installed as the club's new permanent manager.

The 63-year-old has penned an 18-month contract to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park, but his arrival has been met with a fair bit of criticism from Blues supporters who had hoped for someone better.

In his first media conference since his arrival 24 hours previously, Allardyce told the Liverpool Echo that he was under no illusions that he needed to work hard to get the fans onside as quickly as possible.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: “Everybody has to win over the fans. Whatever perception they have of me I can’t effect. We play football to try to win. I allow players to play to their best and strengths, that has always been the case.

"I have never played the same way at any club that I have been at, and I’ve managed seven clubs. I have always managed to leave the club in a better position.”

The ex-England gaffer spoke about how Farhad Moshiri's ambitious plans for the Toffees had been the main reason that had drawn him out of retirement too.

sammy lee, craig shakespeare and sam allardyce look like the three stages of a pokemon evolution pic.twitter.com/KEE1EtHJit — EEPS Winners 2018 (@ptb57) November 29, 2017

He continued: “The name of the club says it all. I am mates with Reidy [Peter Reid], Paul Bracewell and they eulogise about this club.

“It was a very quick phone call in Dubai about it being ready to roll. I expected it to be a little bit quicker and it wasn’t, but when the call came and within 48 hours I was here.

"Everton was always going to be a temptation to come out of retirement. I have been offered a number of jobs, I got offered more jobs than I’ve ever been offered in my life! Finally Everton came along and it was done within 48 hours.

Thought Sam Allardyce spoke quite well in that press conference. I particularly liked he plans on focusing on the defence, clear that's where Everton's issues are. — Sean Lunt (@Sean_Lunt) December 1, 2017

“It was extremely difficult for me to move on last time but I couldn’t say no when they came back. I didn’t have a tough decision to make.”

Allardyce was also quizzed on contract rebel Ross Barkley, but the veteran manager stated that he would wait until the midfielder was fit again before turning attentions to his possible future at the club.

He added: “I haven’t spoken to Ross yet because he is injured. I have to focus on Saturday’s game. Down the line all the players who are here will sit down and have a one-on-one and I will find out how they lie with their position at the club.



They have tried and tried. There’s only so far a football club can do. For me and Ross the most important thing is to worry about being fit. If he stays here, great.”