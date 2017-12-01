Newcastle Revive Interest in £17.5m-Rated Benfica Midfielder as Takeover Deal Continue

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Newcastle United are preparing to re-open their interest in Andreas Samaris after failing to land the Benfica midfielder during the summer, according to Portuguese daily newspaper O Jogo.

Reports suggested that during the most recent transfer window Magpies boss Rafa Benitez had identified the 28-year-old as a key target and wanted to bring the player in to shore up the middle of park ahead of their return to the Premier League. 

However, any potential deal hit an early road block as the Eagles' £17.5m demands for the Greece international were too much for the Tynesiders' budget. 

But despite the previous issues during negotiations, Newcastle are keen to revive their interest in Samaris, with an eye to attempt to coax the midfielder to St James' Park in January. 


It was thought that the defence-minded ball winner was keen for a move to the English top flight during the summer, and given that he has made just five appearances for his side so far this campaign, a winter switch could still be a desire.

During the off season Newcastle did find and alternative to the 28-year-old, bringing in Mikel Merino initially on loan from Borussia Dortmund before activating his appearance terms for a permanent deal. 


However, the north east side's worst run of form so far this term just so happen to coincide with the Spaniard's injury absence, with the Magpies suffering four defeats on the spin when the 21-year-old was not involved in the starting XI. 


The lack of depth in his squad will worry Benitez, who was left frustrated with the limited transfer activity he was afforded by owner Mike Ashley over the summer. 

However, with a takeover deal very much on the cards, Newcastle's re-opening their interest in Samaris could well give an indication as to how close an agreement of new ownership is to being reached. 

