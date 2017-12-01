Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 15

After an exciting round of midweek Premier League fixtures, England's top flight returns this weekend to serve up more enthralling action.

There were wins for both Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Liverpool were also victorious as Tottenham slipped up at Leicester.

Several players put in great displays but who should you be looking at while setting your fantasy lineups?

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Jordan Pickford - The England goalie has been leaking goals like nobody's business this season but saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet against West Ham.

Petr Cech - Arsenal's number one has three shutouts on the trot and faces Manchester United on Saturday in what promises to be a tight affair.

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham are normally strong at the back but have been breached by West Brom and Leicester recently, and the trip to Watford does not look like being a comfortable one.





Kasper Schmeichel - He made a few saves against Spurs but still conceded and now has just one clean sheet in seven matches.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Antonio Rudiger - He's been in and out of Chelsea's team but a goal and a clean sheet should see Rudiger start again against Newcastle.





Erik Pieters - Swansea have been pretty toothless in front of goal in recent weeks, so grabbing a Stoke defender seems a decent shout.

Who's Not





Shane Duffy - Brighton have been pretty solid at the back this season but, with Mohamed Salah in such amazing form, it's hard to see Duffy and his defence stopping Liverpool scoring.





Cedric Soares - The right-back picked up a knock against Manchester City and may not be fit for Sunday's trip for Sunday.

Midfielders



Who's Hot





Mesut Ozil - The German is displaying the form that made him such a hit at Real Madrid and during the 2015-16 season at Arsenal, grabbing a goal and two assists during the 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield.





Raheem Sterling - Sterling loves a late goal, as displayed by his 96th-minute effort against Southampton, and already has nine Premier League strikes this season.

Who's Not





Christian Eriksen - Having previously confounded teams like Real Madrid and the Republic of Ireland, Eriksen has gone off the boil and is without a goal or an assist in six league games.





Henrikh Mkhitaryan - Jose Mourinho loves digging the Armenian out in public but, to be fair to the Manchester United manager, Mkhitaryan has been out of sorts in the last few months.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Wayne Rooney - Let's not get too excited, but Rooney took his goal tally to seven league strikes with a treble against West Ham and could hit the back of the net again against Huddersfield.

Olivier Giroud - The Frenchman came on for the injured Alexandre Lacazette in midweek and took his chance, netting twice.

Who's Not





Jermain Defoe - The ex-Tottenham and Sunderland striker has World Cup aspirations but sadly hasn't been able to replicate the form that made him a force last season.





Roberto Firmino - The Brazilian started the campaign in decent nick but is now without a league goal in four games.