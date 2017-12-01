Report Claims James Rodriguez Could Return to Real Madrid Under One Condition

James Rodriguez is apparently eager to return to Real Madrid just months starting his two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

The Colombian joined Los Blancos following a sensational showing at the World Cup in 2014, but eventually fell out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, who preferred the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco in his system.

Bayern since took him on loan with scope for a permanent move, but Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol claim Rodriguez has an agreement with his parent club to return, should Zidane lose his job.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

In addition, the report also claims that the former Monaco attacker has told friend and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo of his desire to return to the Bernabeu.

While incredible unlikely when James started his loan deal in Bavaria, Zidane's position in Madrid is increasingly uncertain after a subpar start to the season which sees them sit fourth in La Liga, eight points off of Barcelona, while also behind a resurgent Valencia side and rivals Atletico Madrid.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Rodriguez has featured in eight of the Bavarians' thirteen Bundesliga matches, scoring twice with an additional three assists, but struggled in the recent loss to Borussia Monchengladbach.