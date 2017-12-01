Report Reveals Reason Why Neymar Allowed Cavani to Take Penalty During Against Troyes

There has been much drama and debate surrounding Neymar and Edinson Cavani when it comes to taking set pieces and penalties, with the pair allegedly falling out after Cavani refused to let Neymar take a spot kick in a 2-0 win over Lyon, before going on to miss the subsequent shot.

That moment resulted in a flashpoint between the two superstars, with reports alleging that the argument continued in the dressing room, while Neymar even unfollowed his teammate on social media.

In the following weeks however, it seems as though the Parisien duo have put their differences behind them.

Following the penalty debacle against Lyon over two months ago it seemed as though Neymar had taken on the penalty taking responsibilities, netting three successive spot kicks following the argument between the duo.

However, in Paris Saint-Germain's Wednesday night fixture against Troyes, Neymar seemingly allowed Cavani to take on penalty taking duties once again.

With the scores still level at 0-0 Cavani approached Neymar to ask the Brazilian if he could take the kick. The Selecao star agreed, yet Cavani once again missed from 12 yards.

In a report from Marca, the reason Neymar allowed Cavani to take the penalty has been revealed, with PSG fans chanting the Uruguayan's name as the kick was awarded.

The chants in favour of Cavani are allegedly what influenced Neymar to hand the ball over, though following Cavani's subsequent miss it is highly unlikely the striker will be taking any penalties in the future.