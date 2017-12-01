Sergio Ramos Confirms He'll Play for Real Madrid on Saturday With a Protective Mask

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has told Real Madrid fans that he will be back in action for Los Blancos when they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who had his nose broken whilst playing against Atletico Madrid on November 18, will be wearing a protective mask, however, and he has revealed that he will be playing with said mask for the next three weeks.

His injury, though, does not require surgery, and he does expect to make a full recovery by the end of the year.

"It's a bit uncomfortable, but I've been practicing even the head goals and it leaves me a gap to give the ball in," he said at a meet and greet with fans during the week (H/T Marca).

"In principle I'll use it for three weeks, because the fissure this time has been small and the partition has not been damaged, it's going to need operation."

Ramos also revealed that he plans to open a museum in a few months, where his trophies, awards and matchday kit will be on display.

