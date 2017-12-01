Stoke vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction and More

Stoke host Swansea at the Britannia Stadium in the Premier League at the weekend, with the home side looking to win for the first time since October.

It hasn't been an easy start to the season for Stoke by any means. They have faced five of the top six clubs already, coming out with only four points in the process. However, against the sides close to them, the Potters have struggled.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

One positive for the home side is the form of Swiss attacker Xherdan Shaqiri. For both club and country, Shaqiri has impressed; with a solo goal against Crystal Palace a stand out highlight.

The visitors arrive hoping to turn their fortunes around after yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Chelsea. The Swans sit 19th in the table, and at the moment look like the favorites for the drop.

Signings in the summer have been somewhat hit and miss, with striker Tammy Abraham showing promise, while Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches proving to be a massive let down.

Classic Encounter

This fixture has proved to be unpredictable in recent times, with both sides claiming victory against their opponents. However, last season Stoke came out on top in this fixture with a 3-1 victory over the Swans.

The Potters got off to the perfect start against Swansea, with former Swans striker Wilfried Bony opening the scoring in the third minute. It was a good start to the game for the neutral, and in the eighth minute Wayne Routledge hit the back of the Stoke net to level the game up.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Stoke began the second period the stronger, and in the 55th minute an unfortunate own goal from Englishman Alfie Mawson gave the Potters the lead. The home side then sealed the win with yet another goal from Bony, who on the day showed the type of form that got him the move from Swansea to Manchester City.

Key Battle

Chuopo-Moting vs Mawson

Ex-Schalke man Eric Maxim Chuopo-Moting has proved to be a bargain for Stoke, after he arrived on a free in the summer. He boasts the most shots out of all his teammates, and is high on the goalscoring charts with three goals this season. Used out wide in the last game against Liverpool, the Cameroon international will be hoping to start up front and secure his team a win at the weekend.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

England defender Alfie Mawson has not had the best start to the season, and will be hoping to keep a well needed clean sheet against Stoke come the weekend. If Swansea are to get anything from the game Mawson will need to be on top form in order to keep Choupo-Moting quiet, because if the forward is given time the Cameroon man will score.

Team News

Stoke





American Geoff Cameron could return at the weekend, after a brief spell on the sidelines. Goalkeeper Jack Butland is still out, with Lee Grant likely to continue in goal. Welsh midfielder Joe Allen is one yellow card away from suspension.

MH: We are OK on the injury front. We didn't pick up anything on Monday. Jack Butland is progressing well and should be able to get the gloves on next week. Geoff Cameron is working on the grass but isn't yet back with the group. — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 24, 2017

Swansea





No new injury concerns for the away side. However, midfielder Leroy Fer is at risk of suspension at the weekend, with four yellow cards to his name already this campaign.

Predicted Lineups

Stoke (3-4-3): Grant - Zouma, Shawcross, Indi - Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters - Shaqiri, Sobhi, Chuopo-Moting.

Swansea (4-3-1-2): Fabianski - Naughton, Mawson, Van Der Hoorn, Olsson - Clucas, Ki, Mesa - Fer - Ayew, Abraham.

Prediction

This fixture has proven to provide goals in the past, and with both teams struggling to keep a clean sheet we could be in for a high scoring game. The home side will be the favorites, due to their goalscoring options, but fancy Swansea to snatch a goal if given the chance.

Stoke 2-1 Swansea