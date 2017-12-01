Swansea Boss Paul Clement Denies Interest in Liverpool Striker Dominic Solanke

Paul Clement has claimed that even though Swansea are on the lookout for a new striker, Liverpool loanee Dominic Solanke is not on his wish list.

The Premier League's only Welsh side are in desperate need of a new forward, and are the top flight's lowest scorers with just seven goals in 14 games this season.

The Swans travelled to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night but were defeated 1-0 by the Premier League holders in a tight affair.

Recent rumours were suggesting that Clement had eyed Dominic Solanke, who joined Liverpool this summer, as a possible target ahead of the January transfer window.

Clement and Solanke have known each other from the times when the former was coaching at Stamford Bridge. However, the 20-year-old, who made his first appearance during Liverpool's 3-0 win against Stoke, does not seem to be on Clement's wish list.

He said (via ESPN): "[Solanke] is a really good player but I can't see that Liverpool would want to let him go.

"He is not a name we have highlighted because we see him as a player that's doing really well at his own club. But when you see our goal-scoring record and our ability to create chances we have to strengthen in forward positions.

"How many players that will be it is difficult to say, but one or two players in the forward positions would be a big help for us.

"We are trying to identify them but it has to be players who are realistic targets to bring here."