VIDEO: Konami Release Incredible 3D Scanned Footage of Emirates Stadium in PES 2018

By 90Min
December 01, 2017

Following Arsenal's new partnership with Japanese video game publishing studio Konami, the Emirates Stadium has been faithfully recreated in stunning detail.

The Emirates isn't the only in-game asset to receive a face lift as Arsene Wenger and the entirety of the Arsenal squad have had their faces scanned into the game using Konami's 'Proprietary 3D scanning system'.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Konami revealed in early October that they would be given extensive access to the Emirates with the intention of revamping the existing in-game model and patching the new content into the game later in the year.

And now the final product has been released and patched into the game, the outcome is amazing, with the attention to detail being tantamount to impeccable.

Arsenal now join Liverpool as one of the two English clubs to have their team stadium fully scanned and recreated in PES 2018 as the long-running game series continues to contest the FIFA series for the title of the best football simulator. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters