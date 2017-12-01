VIDEO: Konami Release Incredible 3D Scanned Footage of Emirates Stadium in PES 2018

Following Arsenal's new partnership with Japanese video game publishing studio Konami, the Emirates Stadium has been faithfully recreated in stunning detail.

The Emirates isn't the only in-game asset to receive a face lift as Arsene Wenger and the entirety of the Arsenal squad have had their faces scanned into the game using Konami's 'Proprietary 3D scanning system'.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Konami revealed in early October that they would be given extensive access to the Emirates with the intention of revamping the existing in-game model and patching the new content into the game later in the year.

And now the final product has been released and patched into the game, the outcome is amazing, with the attention to detail being tantamount to impeccable.

Arsenal now join Liverpool as one of the two English clubs to have their team stadium fully scanned and recreated in PES 2018 as the long-running game series continues to contest the FIFA series for the title of the best football simulator.