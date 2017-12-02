How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United on Dec. 2.

By Nihal Kolur
December 02, 2017

Manchester United travel to London on Saturday to face Arsenal in a Premier League match.

United enter Saturday in second place on the Premier League table with 32 points from 14 games. The Red Devils are winners of their last three league games, with the most recent victory coming over Watford last week. Forward Romelu Lukaku has scored eight goals to lead the way for United.

Arsenal sit in fourth place on the table with 28 points. The Gunners have had a stellar attack to begin the season, scoring 28 goals behind forward Alexandre Lacazette's seven. In their last match, Arsenal defeated Huddersfield Town 5-0.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

      Add Reporters