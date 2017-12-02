Celta Vigo travel to Camp Nou on Saturday to face Barcelona in a La Liga match.

Barcelona enter Saturday in first place on the league table with 35 points from 13 games. Jose Enrique's side has yet to lose a match on the season, winning 11 and drawing two. Led by Lionel Messi's 12 goals, Barcelona looks to be favorites for the league title once again.

Celta Vigo sit in a respectable ninth place on the table with 17 points. Juan Carlos Unzué's side has been in good form this month, winning three out of four matches while conceding just two goals. On the season, Celta Vigo have scored 24 goals, fifth best in the league.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.