Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: BVB Stumble Against 10 Man Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund's two-month winless run in the Bundesliga has been extended after a 1-1 draw at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Kevin Volland's goal, which was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko, has increased the pressure surrounding Dortmund manager Peter Bosz, whose time in charge of the club is hanging by a thread.

The visitors opted to stick with a back three, something that gave Dortmund more numbers when going forward but left them susceptible to a counter attack.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Lars Bender, Julian Brandt and Benjamin Henrichs all tested Roman Bürki in the early stages of the game, with 18-year-old Kai Havertz coming closest to opening the scoring after his glancing header bounced back off the woodwork.





Leverkusen finally got the goal they deserved through star striker Kevin Volland. The German international raced through onto a loose pass and after rounding a stranded Bürki, Volland tapped the ball into the back of the empty net.

Despite taking the lead, Leverkusen were fuming after being reduced to 10 men late into the first half. Video replays showed Wendell was late in his tackle on Gonzalo Castro, however, no eyebrows were raised when a yellow card was initially shown to the Brazilian.

The referee then decided to look at the tackle once again while Dortmund's midfielder was receiving treatment, opting to overturn his original decision and send Wendell off for his clumsy challenge.

As the second-half got underway, Dortmund looked to have a spring in their step, clearly spurred on by Wendell's late first-half dismissal.

Bayer Leverkusen had their hearts in their mouths when Andriy Yarmolenko went over in the penalty area. However, the referee brushed off hopeful appeals from Yarmolenko's teammates and decided against using VAR.

For all their possession, Borussia Dortmund were struggling to create any clear sights of Leverkusen's goal.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

However, when Kevin Volland saw an effort saved by Roman Bürki, Dortmund were able to break and after some clever passing in the final third, Andriy Yarmolenko fired a right footed shot into the back of the net to bring the visitors back on level terms.





Dortmund remained in charge of the game, dominating possession and frustrating Leverkusen in the process.





However, Peter Bosz's side were unable to find that cutting edge to break through and were forced to settle with a point - a result that might not be enough to convince Dortmund's hierarchy of keeping their Dutch manager in charge.