Bayern Munich Midfielder James Rodriguez Had a Concussion During Bundesliga Match

December 02, 2017

Colombia and Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez has revealed that he could not remember what was happening in the Borussia Monchengladbach game at half-time after suffering a concussion.

Bayern Munich were defeated 2-1 by Monchengladbach, but Rodriguez was forced off at half time after colliding with Tony Jantschke. 

After the coming together, Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes decided to withdraw the midfielder as a precaution, which now appears to have been the correct decision given what happened at during the break.

In an interview with Bundesliga the Colombian said: "It is true that I arrived at the locker room at halftime and asked how the game was going. They told me: 'We are losing 2 to 0' And I asked them: 'Really? When did this happen?' 

"It was all very strange, and only after 15 minutes did I begin to realise that our goalkeeper had almost stopped the penalty. But I still did not know when it had happened."

The 26-year-old went on to reassure fans that he is now fine. "Fortunately, it was nothing serious. Now I am fine, they did medical checkups and there's nothing to worry about."

In the interview Rodriguez also spoke about how impressed he has been with Bayern Munich as a club and his admiration for the fans.

"Bayern is a very big club. Here they are used to fighting titles, as I got used to in my previous team. I expected Bayern to be exactly like that, so nothing surprised me", the midfielder said. 


"Everyone in the club behaves at the height of what a great club is. I have nothing more to say. Bayern is 10 out of 10.

"People are much more respectful, not as fanatical as in other countries. When I go out, although people recognize me, they let me walk ... They keep distance. I can go for a coffee, relax ... It's a fantastic city, quiet. I'm falling in love with Munich."

