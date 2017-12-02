Newcastle travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face Chelsea in a Premier League match.

Chelsea enter Saturday in third place on the Premier League table with 29 points from 14 games. The Blues are currently in tremendous form, winning four out of their last five games including a 1-0 defeat of second-place Manchester United on Nov. 5. Chelsea have scored 25 goals on the season while conceding just 11.

Newcastle have struggled immensely this month and sit in 12th place on the table with 15 points. The Magpies have not won a match since Oct. 21, losing four out of their past five games.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.