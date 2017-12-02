David Moyes Reveals How West Ham Plan to Expose Man City's Weaknesses on Sunday

David Moyes has revealed that he knows what Manchester City's frailties are and how his West Ham side can exploit them on Sunday.

The Hammers boss takes his side to the Etihad Stadium for a showdown with Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders on the back of a seven-game winless run.

Only Everton have managed to stop City from earning maximum points in all of their top flight matches so far this term, but Moyes, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, explained how his team could expose the opposition's weaknesses at the back and secure a shock victory in the north west.

He said: “I think they have frailties. The style they play means they can leave space in behind them.

“The coach (Guardiola) admits to the frailties and knows where the weaknesses are. But he tries to make it so difficult for the opposition to get to the weaknesses.

“We have a couple of players with pace, who can cause them problems if we can get them in the right areas, like Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku.

Manchester City 😲 🔥



✔️ First team to claim 40 points from their opening 14 #PL games.

✔️ 12 successive #PL victories

✔️ Unbeaten in their last 27 matches in all competitions pic.twitter.com/mMXOAPSf41 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) November 29, 2017

“If we can, at the right moment, cause them problems, then hopefully we might find we are not getting all the pressure. You have to be brave enough, pass, and keep the ball when you can.”

City have only conceded nine goals in their 14 games to date and are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United as the league enters its most gruelling month yet in the form of December.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Plenty of fans and pundits have tipped the Citizens to go the entire season unbeaten, such has been their superb form, but Moyes opted to remain realistic over City's chances of copying Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team of the 2003/04 campaign who went an entire league season undefeated.

He added: “I wouldn’t say they have a long way to go, but they have not done anything yet – they have not won the Premier League yet.

“And there has been some great teams in the Premier League, who have won it over the years. Maybe at the end people will say they are a great team, but until then you can’t really say so.