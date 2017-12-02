Despite Fan Opinion Oxlade-Chamberlain Believes He Has Improved Since His Arsenal Days

Former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has spoken out on his improvement in form as he begins to settle into life at Anfield.

Initially, Chamberlain struggled to find a position in Jurgen Klopp's side in the wake of his summer transfer. However, the 24-year-old is slowly beginning to find his stride, starting the last two games on the right wing with solid performances against both Stoke City and Chelsea.

The German manager has allowed the Englishman to adapt to his tactics since his arrival and with a busy run of fixtures approaching, you can expect Chamberlain to feature on a regular basis.

Picking the Best Potential Liverpool Lineup to Play Brighton on Saturday https://t.co/fEhdrzoJnP — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) December 1, 2017

According to the £35m man, his fitness has improved significantly since his arrival and that has allowed him to flourish under Klopp's demanding play.

Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool's official website: "I think the more I play and the more consistently I play I’ll be physically fully up to speed with the demands, but I definitely feel that I’m in a really good place physically and I think I’ve made strides in that respect, with how intense the training is here and how demanding this manager is,’

Jurgen Klopp Admits at Least 'One or Two' Players Could Leave Liverpool in January https://t.co/MfTejoyjVu — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) December 2, 2017

"I think I’ve definitely improved on that and I think I’ll keep improving with doing the things that he wants and keep practising the way he wants to train.

"The more I play, obviously physically you adapt and get fitter and stronger, so I’ve definitely got an understanding of what’s needed now and how he wants the boys to play and specifically me in my position."

The midfielder was branded a flop upon arrival to the Kop but has displayed his quality in recent weeks, ensuring onlookers that he is a valuable asset for Jurgen Klopp.

With Liverpool set to play eight games before the new year, you can expect to see the summer signing on a regular basis.