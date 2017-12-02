Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Believes Steve Mounie and Kasey Palmer Could Be Important Players

Huddersfield manager David Wagner thinks that Steve Mounie and Kasey Palmer may be important players as his team prepare to face a busy period of fixtures.

Mounie has played seven times for the Terriers this season, scoring twice. He returned to the starting line-up in the midweek defeat to Arsenal for the first time since the 2-0 loss to West Ham in September.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Palmer, on the other hand, has only featured four times for Huddersfield this season, mainly due to the fact that a hamstring injury he suffered at the beginning of September ruled him out for around three months.





Wagner believes that both players could be pushing for game time as Huddersfield approach a busy spell of fixtures. An away trip to Everton on Saturday is the first of 11 matches they are currently scheduled to play between now and the end of January.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

According to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, the 46-year-old said that: "Game time is crucial for Steve Mounie. He had a very good training week and I think he played on a high level against Arsenal for 60 to 70 minutes. It is important that this continues, because we will need him at this busy time.





"Kasey Palmer is fit - it is up to him to show he is a competitor for a starting shirt. We have training and we will make a final decision after that (on whether he can be involved)."

Huddersfield will begin Saturday's game against Everton in 15th place in the Premier League table, five points clear of the relegation zone.