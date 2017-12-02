Mauro Icardi has no intention to leave Inter and has claimed that he intends to remain with the Milan outfit until they let him go.

The Argentine superstar has had a wonderful start of the season with the Nerazzurri, is the top Serie A goalscorer - 15 nets in 14 matches - and had led his side to a well-deserved second place in the league behind Napoli.

As Inter welcome Chievo at San Siro on Sunday night, Icardi has got just another chance to drag his men forward: winning the match would take them one point above Napoli and Juventus and make them table leaders.

He is also close to becoming the sixth player to score 100 goals in Serie A before turning 25, and the chances are pretty high considering that his birthday falls in February.

Following this brilliant ensemble of performances, he is now number one target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, who have been trying to approach him in the past few weeks.

However, Icardi, who has only recently refound a good relationship with his fans, has denied Los Blancos any chance to land him.

Real Madrid are insisting on signing Inter's Icardi in January and has opened talks with his agent who is also his wife, Wanda. The price will be around €100M. [marca] — Abdullah (@iamAbdullah342) December 2, 2017

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he told his friends: "If they don’t kick me out, I’m staying at Inter for the rest of my career."

The Argentine is currently holding talks with the Inter chiefs to extend his contract with the club to 2023.

"If I receive a phone call from Real Madrid, I won't answer." – Mauro Icardi pic.twitter.com/tiOPf9PO26 — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) December 1, 2017

Negotiations reportedly include a raise of the salary €7m-per-year and the chance to either increase or completely remove his €100m break clause.