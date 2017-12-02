Report: Icardi Claims He Will Remain With Inter Milan for Rest of His Career

Mauro Icardi has no intention to leave Inter and has claimed that he intends to remain with the Milan outfit until they let him go. 

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Mauro Icardi has no intention to leave Inter and has claimed that he intends to remain with the Milan outfit until they let him go. 

The Argentine superstar has had a wonderful start of the season with the Nerazzurri, is the top Serie A goalscorer - 15 nets in 14 matches - and had led his side to a well-deserved second place in the league behind Napoli. 

As Inter welcome Chievo at San Siro on Sunday night, Icardi has got just another chance to drag his men forward: winning the match would take them one point above Napoli and Juventus and make them table leaders. 

He is also close to becoming the sixth player to score 100 goals in Serie A before turning 25, and the chances are pretty high considering that his birthday falls in February.

Following this brilliant ensemble of performances, he is now number one target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, who have been trying to approach him in the past few weeks. 

However, Icardi, who has only recently refound a good relationship with his fans, has denied Los Blancos any chance to land him. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, he told his friends: "If they don’t kick me out, I’m staying at Inter for the rest of my career."

The Argentine is currently holding talks with the Inter chiefs to extend his contract with the club to 2023. 

Negotiations reportedly include a raise of the salary €7m-per-year and the chance to either increase or completely remove his €100m break clause. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters