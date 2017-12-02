Jose Mourinho Refuses to Rule Out Man Utd Free Agent Swoop for Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a move for Arsenal play-maker Mesut Ozil, with the German World Cup winner, who played under Mourinho at Real Madrid, increasingly expected to leave the Gunners in the coming months.

It was reported on Friday that Mourinho has asked scouts to find him a 'magician', leading to questions about Ozil being asked when the boss later faced journalists at his pre-match press conference as United prepared to face Arsenal on Saturday evening.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Portuguese smiled and replied, "No comments", perhaps giving away plenty about what his intentions might ultimately be with regard to Ozil.

According to the Daily Telegraph, United would prefer to wait until the end of the season to make their approach. Ozil is set to be a free agent by then, negating the need to pay Arsenal at least £20m if they were to make an offer in January.

It also remains to be seen whether the Gunners would even sanction a sale to a direct Premier League rival, with the last player to leave Arsenal for United a certain Robin van Persie.

It is hinted that United, who are struggling to consistently get the best out of current chief creator Henrikh Mkhitaryan, could be forced to act sooner if other clubs move for Ozil in January.

Barcelona are one such potential rival after regular speculation linking the 29-year-old to Camp Nou in recent weeks, despite his past connections to Real Madrid.

Barça have been tipped to offer Arsenal a player plus cash deal, with the likes of Andre Gomes and Arda Turan both individuals rumoured to be under consideration for exchange.