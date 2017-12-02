Leicester City Talisman Riyad Mahrez Reveals Desire to Win More Silverware as Future Remains Unclear

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Leicester City star forward Riyad Mahrez has conceded that he is desperate to win more silverware before the end of his career, amid continued speculation that his future lies away from the King Power Stadium. The tenacious Algerian was a pivotal player for the Foxes when they won an unprecedented Premier League title in 2016, against odds as long as 1000-1.

In an in-depth interview with the Daily Mail, Mahrez spoke of his ambition to build upon his title-winning success with Leicester, emphasising the importance he places on winning silverware. Mahrez said:

"The win (against Spurs) reminded me of when we were champions, and yes, of course I want to win more trophies. I've always had the ambition to win a lot of trophies. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It's what we are playing for. At the end of your career, what you will keep in your head is the memory of winning trophies - Premier League, Champions League. Those are the only things you remember."


Leicester City are showing signs of bouncing back from the anti-climactic period that followed winning the Premier League title. Under new manager Claude Puel, the Foxes have risen to ninth in the table, with Mahrez and Jamie Vardy beginning to show glimpses of their title-winning form.

Mahrez may well move on from Leicester at the end of the season, with a number of suitors believed to be queuing up to secure the 26-year-old's services - with Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs believed to be the frontrunners. Roma are also thought to be interested in luring Mahrez away from the east Midlands.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters