'Let Me Breathe': Fans React to Emirates Thriller After Returning From the Edge of Their Seats

Manchester United left the Emirates with three points and a 3-1 result on Saturday, but the result doesn't even begin to tell the full story.

The game was tipped to be an exciting one from the get go, but no one expected it to be as good as it ended up being. Almost everything one can expect from a proper football match took place, i.e. goals, remarkable saves (a lot of them), denied penalties, a sending off and a Jesse Lingard celebration.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It really was end-to-end stuff and David de Gea had the most incredible performance of his life. Had it not been for the keeper's heroics, United would have certainly lost, despite picking up an early two-goal lead that should have killed the game.

Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter: