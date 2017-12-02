PHOTO: Twitter Reacts to Michael Oliver's Matrix-Like Reactions to Stunning Rooney Strike

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Referees and other match officials are often criticised for mistakes that they make during matches, but few are ever publically recognised for getting things right.

There has been a slight sea of change in the latter of those in recent times thanks to social media, however, and one of England's finest refs was praised for his quick reactions during Wayne Rooney's outlandish third goal in Everton's 4-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Michael Oliver was the man in charge of the Toffees' thumping win over the Hammers, and he has been showered with praise - of the humorous variety - for somehow managing to evade Rooney's extraordinary shot from half way with some lightning-quick reflexes:

Image by Tom Power

Those are some ridiculous reaction moves from Oliver there! They seem almost Matrix-esque in nature - which is just as well as fans flocked to Twitter to hail the 32-year-old's rapid response to Rooney's shot flying his way:

When referees get in the way of shots and passes in-game they are rightly condemned for stopping attacking moves, so it's only fair that Oliver receives respect for managing to evade Rooney's sumptuous strike.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters