PHOTO: Twitter Reacts to Michael Oliver's Matrix-Like Reactions to Stunning Rooney Strike

Referees and other match officials are often criticised for mistakes that they make during matches, but few are ever publically recognised for getting things right.

There has been a slight sea of change in the latter of those in recent times thanks to social media, however, and one of England's finest refs was praised for his quick reactions during Wayne Rooney's outlandish third goal in Everton's 4-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Michael Oliver was the man in charge of the Toffees' thumping win over the Hammers, and he has been showered with praise - of the humorous variety - for somehow managing to evade Rooney's extraordinary shot from half way with some lightning-quick reflexes:

Image by Tom Power

Those are some ridiculous reaction moves from Oliver there! They seem almost Matrix-esque in nature - which is just as well as fans flocked to Twitter to hail the 32-year-old's rapid response to Rooney's shot flying his way:

Can I just say thank you to Michael Oliver too. Getting out of the way of rooneys shot and not robbing us of a memory that will last forever. — Ste Kelly (@stekellyefc) November 29, 2017

Michael Oliver dodging that Rooney goal #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/yS5yij8CgC — Tara Barrick (@munroney) November 29, 2017

The more I watch the Rooney 3rd goal, the more I think well done Michael Oliver on the body swerve !! — Williams (@NeeNee1630) November 30, 2017

Michael Oliver was one heavy lunch away from blocking that Rooney shot. — Neil Treacy (@neil_treacy) November 29, 2017

Not sure Michael Oliver is getting enough credit for getting out of the way of Rooney’s shot imo #motd — David Preece (@davidpreece12) November 29, 2017

When referees get in the way of shots and passes in-game they are rightly condemned for stopping attacking moves, so it's only fair that Oliver receives respect for managing to evade Rooney's sumptuous strike.