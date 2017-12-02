Port Vale Full-Back Speaks Out After Horrific Collision Leaves Fears of 'Long-Term' Damage

Port Vale's longest-serving player Adam Yates has spoken out for the first time following a nasty collision with Valiants' teammate Sam Hornby.

Yates collided with Vale's goalkeeper when the two players went for a loose ball, with the 34-year-old defender coming off worse and suffering a broken nose, cheekbones, eye sockets, upper jaw and a broken wrist.

Awful injury but a typically classy statement by Adam Yates. Get well soon Yatesy. #pvfc #PortVale https://t.co/cv7vXV4b2V — Mike Baggaley (@MBaggers37) November 30, 2017

"I would like to thank everybody who has contacted me and sent their support in regards to my recent injury," Yates said, as reported by the Stoke Sentinel.





"After years of a relatively problem-free career, I’ve suffered the two worst injuries I could have imagined during the past 18 months, but the most recent could inflict long-term damage, and at this stage, we don’t know the severity of particularly the eye injury.

"I’d like to thank the manager, players and chairman as well as the fans who have offered their support so far and I hope to be back fit as soon as possible. Up the Vale."

Last season, Yates was missing from the Port Vale squad after a cruciate ligament injury.

After spending a month on loan with National League side Macclesfield Town earlier this year, the veteran full-back has suffered his latest injury after playing in a reserve game against Morecambe on Tuesday.